Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa have been on television screens ever since the show began last year during the lockdown. All the actors of the show have earned a special place in the audience’s heart now. But did you know how much they earn per episode? Scroll down to know.

Previously we revealed the show‘s lead actress gets paid as much as 60,000 rupees as her per day. The amount is much higher than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses. They earn 30,000 – 35,000 rupees per day. Now we will reveal the salary of the rest of the cast.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu, who plays the role of the male lead Vanraj, gets a pay cheque of Rs. 50,000 per day. The character is quite unpredictable, very realistic and he is a man with grey shades.

Mandalsa Sharma

Madalsa is one of the main cast of Anupamaa. She plays the role of Kavya, a negative character in the show. The actress earns around Rs. 35,000 per day.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras is well known for playing Sanjay Prince Ahlawat in Meri Durga. The actor plays the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa for which he gets paid Rs. 40,000 per day.

Muskaan Bamne

Muskaan Bamne is known for her appearance in Bollywood films like Haseena (2017), Helicopter Eela (2018) and Super Sisters. However, she plays the role of Pakhi and is paid Rs. 27,000 per day.

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah has appeared in TV soaps like Kavach, Kartik Purnima and Jaana Na Dil Se Door. However, she shot to fame with her role as Kinjal Paritosh Shah in the serial, and she is paid Rs. 32,000 per day.

Anagha Bhosale

Anagha Bhosale portrays the role of Nandini in Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. She is paid Rs. 26,000 per day.

Alpana Buch

Alpana Buch plays the role of Baa in Anupamaa and she earns around Rs. 22,000 per day.

Arvind Vaidya

Arvind Vaidya is one of the senior actors in the TV industry. He receives a paycheque of around Rs. 25,000 per day for his role of Hasmukh Shah (Babuji) in the daily soap.

Tassnim Sheikh

Tassnim has appeared in several TV series. She is currently playing the negative role of Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa for which she is paid around Rs. 28,000 per day.

Ashish Mehrotra

Ashish essays the role of Toshu in the show, and he is receiving a paycheque of Rs. 33,000 per day.

