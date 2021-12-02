Urfi Javed is a constant target of trolls. The actress has been leaving fans in awe with her quirky fashion sense. Sometimes it is Rihanna, or Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner that she takes cues from. But clearly, viewers aren’t happy with the revealing clothes and backlash her over the same.

It was just recently that Urfi was targeted over her no-makeup face. The actress had posted a transition reel on her Instagram where she was seen creating a fun makeup video. However, the initial part of it witnessed her sans makeup and netizens commented they were ‘scared.’

Amidst all the trolling, Urfi Javed has got a customized jacket created for herself. It features a doodled picture of hers along with a message for all the haters. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant took to Instagram to showcase the piece of clothing.

In the viral video, Urfi Javed can be heard saying, “Whenever someone tells me how to dress or trolls me, this is my answer.” The actress then turns around and flaunts her customized jacket which has ‘Mind your own business’ written over it.

“For caption read what’s written on my jacket,” she captioned her post.

Check it out below:

Urfi opted for a red crop top and blue denim for the video. Netizens took to the comment section and shared mixed responses on the video.

A user wrote, “Aaj mja nhi aaya kpda kuch chota hai bda wala pahn kr aao”

“You are right,” wrote another.

“Rakhi Sawant 2,” a user commented.

A fan wrote, “Aap kya boli samjme to nahi aaya but juburjust boli mam”

A user commented, “Hey nobody has time to tell you what you should wear. Its you who give money to papparazzi to right abusurd articles on your dresses”

