Urfi Javed is one of the boldest actresses in the television industry. Be it Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid or now Rihanna, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has pulled off some really sensuous outfits and how! Renowned for her stylish appearances, she was strong enough to flaunt her no-filter face in the latest reel. Unfortunately, netizens didn’t spare her for that either. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It was just yesterday when Urfi channelled the Rihanna inside of her and pulled off one of the Umbrella singer’s looks. It was a silver ensemble that the Fenty Beauty owner pulled off during Met Gala 2018. The television star recreated the look with the help of foil paper from head to toe.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed in a recent reel was seen flaunting her sans makeup look. She created a reel on Doja Cat’s hit track Up And Down. Fans witnessed her no-makeup face in the start which soon transitioned into the diva side of hers. The lyrics in the background were “One minute I feel shit, next minute I’m the shit.”

“How long does it take for you guys to get ready ?” Urfi Javed captioned the post.

Soon, netizens took to the comment section and began merciless trolling as always.

A user wrote, “Once a shit, always a shit”

“You can’t see her without makeup,” wrote another.

A user commented, “Why u always look like a !! Thirsty”

“Bad looks,” laughed another.

“kya bina makeup esi ..dar gya mai to,” a comment read.

A troll wrote, “Pehle aap lip surgery karwao.”

But one cannot deny that Urfi Javed is headstrong and gives no damn to the trolls! We love her zeal and the passion to entertain her audience with some fancy looks.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan Is Rocking The Highest December Grossers List With 3 Movies With 280 Crores+ Collection (2011-2020)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube