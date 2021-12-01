As the new month of December has started, we’re back with the list of highest-grossing Bollywood movies. The month of December is known for big Aamir Khan releases, which have rewritten the history at the box office. Below is all you need to know!

Advertisement

We have sorted out a list of the top 10 grossers for the month. It’s one of the most lucrative months as there are three 300 crore grossers, three 200 crore grossers and four 100 crore grossers. The list is topped by our Mr Perfectionist, Aamir. Salman Khan has three films on the list. Ranveer Singh has two, while Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have one film each on the list.

Advertisement

Take a look at the top 10 December grossers of Bollywood (from 2011-2020):

Dangal – 387.39 crores

PK – 339.50 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crores

Dhoom 3 – 280.25 crores

Simmba – 240.22 crores

Good Newwz – 201.14 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores

Dabangg 2 – 158.50 crores

Dabangg 3 – 150 crores

Dilwale – 148 crores

Unfortunately, for this year, we’re going to miss Aamir Khan badly as this December will be without his films. His Laal Singh Chaddha will arrive on 14th April 2022. However, other stars have taken the responsibility to end this year on a high note.

Ranveer Singh is coming with his highly anticipated 83 on 24th December. The film has a huge casting coup with Deepika Padukone has an important role too. It seems the film will easily cross 100 crores with a kind of pre-release buzz it has been enjoying.

On 31st December, Shahid Kapoor will be coming with his Jersey. He was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. This one too looks like sure shot winner box-office winner.

Hopefully, we’ll be talking about 83 and Jersey in next year’s edition of December grossers!

Must Read: Did Gajraj Rao Just Confirm Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding? Jokes, “Selfie Nahi Lene Dega, Toh Mai Nahi Aa Raha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube