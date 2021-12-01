The friendship between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala traces back to a long time ago. The duo shares a bond beyond their films, and the latest update on Salman’s fees just proves that. Below are all the exciting details you need to know.

Advertisement

The duo has given hits like Judwaa and Kick. Now, they are all set to reunite on another biggie titled, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film has been in discussion for a long time now. It’s all due to Covid, that the project went low on hype. Now, the film is back in the news and it’s due to Salman‘s discount in fees for Sajid.

Advertisement

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala had requested Salman Khan to reduce his fees a bit as they suffered a lot due to Covid. To this request, Salman has responded positively and has dropped his fees by 15%. Interestingly, despite a reasonable discount, Salman will be taking home a hefty amount and that’s well over 100 crores.

A source close to the development says, “Salman has now agreed to be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with a remuneration of Rs. 125 crores only, thereby giving a discount of near about 15% to his producer friend”. Reportedly, he had signed the film for 150 crores.

It’s learnt that Salman Khan will be getting profit shares as his home production, SKF Films is involved with the project.

On the work front, apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will be seen in Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Dabangg 4. He also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s yet to be confirmed Pathan. His latest release Antim, which stars Aayush Sharma in lead, is doing a decent job at the box office.

Must Read: Antim Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Stays Steady With A Minimum Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube