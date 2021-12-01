Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim is doing a good job at the box office during its weekdays. The film took a slow start on its opening day, but ever since, it has shown a really good trend. Now, let’s see how it has performed on its day 5 i.e. first Tuesday.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. Aayush has reprised the character of Rahul, originally played by Om Bhutkar. Salman has reprised the character of the Police inspector played by Upendra Limaye.

Coming back to box office numbers, Antim has scored in the range of 2.60-2.90 crores on day 5. The collection now stands in the range of 24.35-24.65 crores. The trend is extremely steady if we consider the collection of 3.24 crores on day 4. Thanks to the positive word-of-mouth, the film is staying rock steady during weekdays. Antim is now aiming for near the 30 crore mark in the first week.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently went to Ahmedabad to promote his latest release. He even visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram.

The actor was pictured on Monday at the Sabarmati Ashram and even tried his hands at the spinning wheel or ‘charkha’. The superstar looked dapper in jeans paired with a light green T-shirt. In the pictures obtained, the ‘Dabangg’ star can be seen sitting on the floor and observing how a charkha works. He then tries himself at spinning it.

Antim marks the return of Salman Khan on the silver screen after a long wait of two years. The megastar earlier was seen in ‘Radhe‘ which had a hybrid release divided over OTT and a theatrical release outside of India.

