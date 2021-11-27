Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim – The Final Truth has taken a decent start at the box office by bringing in 4.75 crores* on Friday. Just like Satyameva Jayate 2, this too is a predominantly single-screen affair and this is where most of the footfalls have come in.

Yes, it was predicted that the film could well take an opening of 6-7 crores. Though that didn’t happen, what it has managed is still a start and hence there is at least an opportunity for Antim: The Final Truth to grow from here. This one too is a masala entertainer and is primarily for the masses, and hence it would be the gentry that will need to be enticed for the film.

For Aayush Sharma, this is a far better result than what Loveyatri had managed. Of course, a lot of credit for the footfalls that Antim: The Final Truth has managed to generate goes to Salman Khan as his presence has really helped the film get a decent opening. However, the job is done by him and now it boils down to content from Mahesh Manjrekar to bring in audiences from this point on.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

