When Young Kareena Kapoor Saw Amitabh Bachchan As An Evil Person For Thrashing Randhir Kapoor - Check Out!

Bollywood’s legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan has just changed the way Bollywood is perceived with his mind-boggling acting. The actor has just won hearts to a point that people yearn to get one glance of him in their lifetime. However, amidst all this love, did you know that Kareena Kapoor Khan once considered Big B an evil man?

Advertisement

Shocking right?! well the reason behind this is just super cute and hilarious. Find it out ahead!

Advertisement

So in the year 2013, Amitabh Bachchan penned down a blog in which he opened up on how Kareena Kapoor Khan was left disturbed due to the shoot of his 1983 film Pukar. He also explained the reason she was disturbed by stating that it was because of his action scene with Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor in which he was beating him. Big B claimed that Kareena had held on to papa Randhir in order to protect him from his blows.

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I was narrating to her (Kareena Kapoor Khan), one such moment when we were shooting for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on them, and how troubled she had been when during an action sequence I was hitting her father. She, in her innocence, had run on to the set in the outdoors and clung to her father to protect him from this ‘evil’ man who was beating him up.”

Continuing further in his blog, Amitabh explained how he had to make Kareena change her mind about him being evil. He wrote, “In tears and most worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She soiled her pretty little feet in the sand and in order to settle her down I had asked for some water and washed her tiny feet clean, to make her realise that this act was not for real but an enactment. I think after the feet washing, her opinion seemed to have changed about me. I wasn’t that ‘evil’ after all! She still remembers that moment.”

Wasn’t that so cute on how Kareena Kapoor Khan was defending papa Randhir Kapoor from those blows and the way Amitabh Bachchan had to explain himself to little Kareena! Right?

For more such amazing throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Satyameva Jayate 2 Director Milap Zaveri On Sooryavanshi Box Office: “It Didn’t Open As Big As Simmba, Singham 2…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube