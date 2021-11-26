Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved and praised actors in the industry. Known crazily for his ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, the actor is also known to have a great connection with the Bachchan family. But did you know back in 1993 the actor was seen talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s beauty and Bollywood?

Let’s see what The Munna Bhai MBBS actor had to say about the Miss World winner.

Back in 1993, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen in an interview and also were shot for the cover of Cineblitz magazine. It is said that during that time, when Dutt first saw Aishwariya, he was left completely awestruck by her beauty. However, the actor was concerned that the actress would lose her charm and beauty and the reason for this would be Bollywood.

Talking about the same, during a candid chat, Sanjay Dutt predicted how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would lose her beautiful side once she comes into Bollywood. The actor said that “When you come into this glamour industry, it starts changing you, maturing you – that innocence is lost. That beautiful side which she (Aishwarya) has right now on her face will disappear. Because she has to handle the film world right and that is not easy to do.”

Talking more about the struggles in the industry, Sanjay said, “It’s not just the piling on, its cut-throat, it’s competitive. It’s like ‘Man I have to look better than that, I’ve gotta be there.’ You know you climb two steps and there will be like 500 people pulling you down five steps. And you become hard. And those beautiful qualities are gone.” “If she stood on the road, they’d all come to a screeching halt. If I did the same, they’d run over me.” Sanjay added.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be now seen on the big screen through his upcoming movie Prithviraj. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood. Dutt will be seen in a negative role.

