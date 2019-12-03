Sanjay Dutt’s look is going to be the highlight of Ashutosh Gowarikar magnum opus Panipat. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali who fought against the Peshwa’s and tried to conquer the Maratha Kingdom.

This is the first time that Sanjay Dutt is playing a historical character. Director Ashutosh Gowariker wanted Sanjay Dutt to look every bit the Afghan King and hence his costumes were designed by Neeta Lulla to add to the character perfectly. No stone was left unturned as far as Sanjay Dutt’s look was concerned.

Director Ashutosh Gowarikar reveals “ Neeta made Abdali’s wardrobe so amazing that I wanted to direct while wearing it! 😊 Sanjay’s armour weighed a massive 25 kilos making it difficult for him to move with ease. But being the dedicated actor that he is, he took it in his stride and even did his fight sequences without any complaints. The additional joy of working with him is that Panipat is his 200th film!!!”

Designer Neeta Lulla who has designed the entire look of Sanjay Dutt’s armour says “ As they say life teaches you through experience every day this was definitely the case with Sanjay Dutt’s armour, a challenge and a satisfying experience that through the construction taught me the art of armour making ..it was a four-layered armour detailed and embellished with Lycra faux suede texture velvet and faux fur and innumerable metal pieces and emblems that. His turbans required almost 15 mts of fabric under which was placed a metal mesh hood and then the helmet was used as well. We had him and his ministers in long capes that was a functional and stylized part of the afghan costume .the weight and layered aspect of the textures on the costume made it heavy and yet looked magnanimous”, she adds further

Produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar’s company – Vision World, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Panipat is a Reliance Entertainment Worldwide release. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film will release on December 6, 2019.

