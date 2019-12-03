Fatima Sana Shaikh To Collaborate With Karan Johar For A Short Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh rose to fame with her character is Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Now grapevine has that the actress post starring in a YashRaj films has been roped in by Karan Johar for a Dharma Production. The actress will be seen in a short film and below is all you need to know about the same.

The industry grapevine has it that Karan and Fatima are collaborating for a yet-untitled short film which will be directed by Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya and Dhadak fame Shashank Khaitan. There are not many details about the film yet.

Fatima was last seen in YashRaj banner’s Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was neither able to make a mark at the Box Office nor on the audience’s heart. Though the film tanked miserably Fatima got a big banner film to her credit.

Talking about Karan Johar’s short films, last we saw Kiara Advani venturing into his shorts and the actress was applauded for the same.

Talking about Fatima, she also has Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Ali Fazal. The film is a horror-comedy. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled anthology, several stills from the sets have made it to the internet.

