All eyes have been on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ever since the news of their rumoured marriage broke out. As per reports, the venue along with bridal mehendi, outfits are all sorted already! But fans have been wondering if ex-boyfriend Salman Khan will be a part of the ceremony. Amidst it all, his father Salim Khan has broken his silence on the wedding. Scroll below for details!

Yesterday, there were also speculations about Shah Rukh Khan attending the big day. It is said that the superstar will not be present for all the 3-4 days long festivities but he might make a quick entry and exit. Gauri Khan may also accompany him for Kat’s big day.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was asked about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. To this, the veteran replied, “What should (I) say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.”

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s sister Dr Upasana Vohra rubbished all the rumours around marriage with Katrina Kaif. She told Dainik Bhaskar, “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment.”

Now, only time will tell whether Vicky and Katrina are tying the knot or not!

