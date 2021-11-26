Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, has been released today and fans of the superstar are in celebratory moods. It seems fans have another good news in store for them as the two are once collaborating for two films. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed Salman’s film, Antim is the remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern which was released in 2018. The film also sees the superstar’s brother in law Aayush Sharma in a negative role.

As per the ETimes report, Mahesh Manjrekar has discussed not one but two films with his actor-producer Salman Khan. The filmmaker said to the publication, “Even before taking up Antim: The Final Truth, I had narrated a film to Salman, which was a comedy. It was unconventional and he laughed a lot throughout our story session. But that film was set aside when Antim fell into my lap. Now, I’ve given another exceptional script to Salman. It’s a violent love story in which 90 per cent of the characters are blind. I would love to do that film with him. If someone really gets ambitious and decides to back it, I would love to make it soon.”

This is not the first time that Salman and the filmmaker have collaborated on a film. The two have previously worked together in a plethora of films like Wanted: Dead or Alive, Ready, Bodyguard, Dabangg 3 and Jai Ho to name a few. So their friendship goes deep.

As a matter of fact, the superstar Salman Khan even took Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saee Manjrekar in his gracious wings and launched her in through Dabangg 3.

Meanwhile, the superstar previously spoke about his character in Antim: The Final Truth. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “I could not play this character like ‘Dabangg’. Otherwise, I would be left doing ‘Dabangg’ only. This is a different film altogether. My character is very bound, he is very Hindustani and rugged. He doesn’t yell or shout, he is very focused on what he is doing. He will take orders and be humiliated, but he will do what he needs to do at the right time. Even if he has to sacrifice a person, he will do it for what is right. This is what I liked about this character.”

