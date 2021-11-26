‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ director Milap Zaveri opens up on casting John Abraham for his movie and he was all praise for John on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Advertisement

John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, and director Milap Zaveri came to promote their movie.

Advertisement

While talking about Satyamev Jayate 2 host Kapil Sharma asked Milap whether John was already confirmed for the role in ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. The director said that he wants him to star in each of his films.

“Sir, if it was up to me, I wish John to star in every film of mine. I frequently tell John that when he’ll turn 90 even then he’ll pick up something, destroy something, tear up something. But yes, looking at John I think, according to me John Abraham can do anything,” he said.

Satyamev Jayate 2 director continued: “John used to tell me ‘Milap how can I tear up this tyre?’ So, I said ‘John, looking at you the tyre fears you! The tire would tear up by itself looking at your muscles! You can easily tear it up’.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, John Abraham opened up about his love for bikes with megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan on the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13′.

During the conversation with the host, John Abraham shared that how Amitabh asked him not to encourage his son Abhishek Bachchan to ride bikes.

“Sir, after the film ‘Dhoom’, I had come to your house on a motorcycle and you said do not encourage Abhishek”.

Big B replied: “Yes, you’d come and you had mentioned that you’ve purchased a new one just now”. Continuing, John shares: “As soon as Abhishek came downstairs, you said ‘Wow, what a bike!'”

Must Read: Aayush Sharma Reveals Facing Comments Like “Salman Khan Should Have Launched A Dog Instead Of Him” & All The Hate Post His Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube