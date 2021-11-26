Bollywood actor Disha Patani has a huge fan following across the country not just for her hit films but also for her dedication towards fitness. The actor recently attended the screening of Antim: The Final Truth and her clip from the event has been taking the internet by storm. Fans have been wondering if she went under the knife as she looks slightly different in the latest clip.

For the unversed, Disha attended the special screening of Salman Khan-starrer, Antim: The Final Truth, which hit theatres on November 26, 2021. The movie stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role while the direction has been done by Mahesh Manjrekar. The special screening event of this action-drama film featured multiple renowned celebs from the industry including close family and friends of the Khan family.

In a recent clip released by the paparazzi, Disha Patani can be seen attending the event with a bright smile across her face. She was spotted dressed in casual attire with light blue bell-bottom jeans and a Y2K style crop top. The lemon yellow top had a plunging neckline and an added sheer layer which gave it a unique style. Disha kept the look simple with light makeup and stud earrings in accessories.

In the comments section of the video, fans can be seen wondering why Disha Patani looks slightly different. Some of the people feel that she has undergone a nose job while others believe it is just the fillers. Have a look.

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen playing a key role in the sequel of Ek Villian. The movie has been scheduled to release in February 2022 and is currently in the production stage. It will be directed by Mohit Suri while the cast lineup will include Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapoor, amongst others.

