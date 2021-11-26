The wedding season has just started and the most anticipated wedding of the year is of Bollywood’s two versatile actors, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif! We have been keeping you updated with every small deet that we find about their big day! Well, yet again new reports have arrived on their wedding and these reports hint towards Shah Rukh Khan!

Check out ahead, what the new deet is and why does it mention SRK in it!

So the exciting piece of news that has just arrived, is that Shah Rukh Khan may attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding! As per a close friend of the actress, Katrina who’s already very picky with her guest list is hell bound on SRK attending her marriage in December. Kat’s sweetheart Vicky who himself is a huge fan of Shah Rukh, wants the superstar to attend their wedding and bestow his blessing upon them!

According to BollywoodLife the Katrina Kaif’s close friend has not only disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan might attend Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in Rajasthan, but the friend also revealed that they aren’t sure if Gauri Khan would attend the couple’s wedding.

The friend stated to BL that, “They are going to keep a low profile, staying away from media glare. Shah Rukh may make a quick entry and exit. He also has to get back to his shoots and will definitely not attend the entire 3-4 day wedding,”

Well, if this is true, then it would be a cherry on the top for Katrina and Vicky’s big day!

For the unversed, SRK recently went through a very rough patch in his life as his son Aryan Khan was framed and nabbed by the NCB in a drug-related case. Shah Rukh’s son was recently granted bail by the Mumbai court.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is back in action now and will be seen in his most anticipated film ‘Pathan’. Whereas Katrina Kaif was recently seen in the blockbuster film ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar.

