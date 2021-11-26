Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma has lately been promoting his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, which is creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. In a recent interaction, the actor recalled how difficult it was to deal with the hate comments, following his debut film Loveyatri. The movie was produced by Salman Khan but it failed to make money at the box office.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Aayush and Salman Khan are collaborating for the second time with the film Antim. The two actors will be seen playing rivals in this Bollywood flick which has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie has been scheduled to release on November 26, 2021, and fans seem quite impressed with the trailers released so far.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Aayush Sharma spoke about the trolls on the internet and how he has learned to shut them out. He revealed that Salman Khan’s decision to launch him was constantly questioned by the viewers which put him under a lot of pressure.

Speaking about the hate comments, Aayush said, “I read comments like ‘Salman Khan should have launched a dog instead of Aayush Sharma’ and ‘I look like a girl and should not act’. After that, first and foremost, I stayed away from social media a lot. I have a public account on Instagram that I don’t handle, I’m not on Twitter and I have private account on Instagram where I share things for my friends, but other than that, I hardly read comments on social media.”

Aayush Sharma tagged such commotion as “noise” and said, “You become impatient and start second-guessing yourself whether you took the right decision, you’re so young, you could’ve done 3-4 films instead of dedicating about 3 years to 1 film. What if this movie is not appreciated after taking a gap of 3 years? So, a lot of stress is there in your mind. So I had to keep thinking that this is my life’s biggest film, a career-defining film, and if I can do one scene opposite a superstar like Salman Khan, which the audience remembers me for, I feel that I’ve would’ve left my mark.”

Must Read: KRK Drags Nora Fatehi & Terence Lewis’ B*tt Controversy In His Coca Cola Review: “Dekhiye Kaha Kya Kya Karte Hai Ye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube