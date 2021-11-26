Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Recreating A Dialogue From 'Antim' Goes Viral

Fans of Salman Khan are on cloud nine as his film Antim: The Final Truth has hit the screens today. It is nothing less than jubilation for the superstar’s fans. Now the superstar’s bodyguard Shera recreates a dialogue from the movie. Scroll down to know more.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial will see Salman locking horns with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who plays a ruthless goon in the movie. The film is a remake of a hit Marathi movie ‘Mulshi Pattern’.

Salman Khan today shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein Shera is seen mouthing Salman’s popular ‘Sardar’ dialogue from the movie. The video is now going viral on social media. Take a look at the video below:

Previously the superstar spoke about his character in Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Antim: The Final Truth. Talking to ETimes, he said, “It is different this time. The fans will like it. There are all those facets of (my on-screen persona) but it is finally what the director wanted. It is larger than a life film but more realistic. Here, there is a certain type of character. You have all the dialogues, but it is just that this character looked best alone so we didn’t have anyone with him. The only place where he has danced is on ‘Bhai Ka birthday’.”

Salman Khan further added, “I could not play this character like ‘Dabangg’. Otherwise, I would be left doing ‘Dabangg’ only. This is a different film altogether. My character is very bound, he is very Hindustani and rugged. He doesn’t yell or shout, he is very focused on what he is doing. He will take orders and be humiliated, but he will do what he needs to do at the right time. Even if he has to sacrifice a person, he will do it for what is right. This is what I liked about this character.”

