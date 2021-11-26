Aayush Sharma & Salman Khan starrer Antim has finally released all across the country. The film faces a clash from John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, yet has managed to secure itself a good screen count. Let’s see how it is performing in the morning shows of day 1.

As said in the ‘How’s The Hype?’ results, the film was expected to be a slow starter and would grow over the weekend with word of mouth coming into play. The same thing has happened as this crime drama has shown a low to average occupancy across the country.

As per the trade reports, Antim witnessed an occupancy of 12-15% in morning shows on day 1. What’s good is that the word of mouth is positive, so a boost is expected during evening and night shows. As Satyemeva Jayate 2 is getting mixed responses from viewers, Aayush Sharma led film will enjoy has really got an open ground to play.

Thanks to Salman Khan‘s presence, single screens are showing good occupancy in cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also stars Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye, Sayaji Shinde and Mahima Makwana in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma says that Antim is an opportunity for him to come out and showcase something really drastic from his first film ‘Loveyatri’ as he does not want to repeat himself.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Loveyatri‘, where he played a loverboy. Now, he is seen playing an anti-hero in his latest release, where he will be pitted against his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

“I actually think it is interesting to play a grey character because I think we always paint people in black and white but I feel there are many layers to human beings,” Aayush said while talking to IANS.

