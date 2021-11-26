Kabir Khan directorial biographical sports film 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead as Kapil Dev is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. Even though the shooting of the film was wrapped a long time ago, the Covid-19 pandemic made the makers to postpone the release.

Now the film is finally gearing up for Christmas release, the makers are speeding up their digital promotions and thus they decided to release the teaser today on social media. Yes, you heard that right! The teaser of 83 is finally out today!

The teaser opens up in a cricket stadium, with a match getting into a big turning point. As the audience in the stand is eagerly waiting, Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev is seen taking the catch of the ball. Take a look at the teaser below:

The story behind India's greatest victory.🏆 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now Trailer out on 30th Nov.#ThisIs83@ikamalhaasan @iamnagarjuna #KichchaSudeepa @PrithviOfficial pic.twitter.com/nnjq2zlBql — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) November 26, 2021

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India’s historic 1983 World Cup win. While Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is being produced by Kabir Khan Films Production in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films.

Kabir Khan’s 83 release slated on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam also in 3D. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film.

So what do you think about Ranveer Singh’s 83? Are you guys excited? Let us know in the comments.

