After entertaining everyone with his ravishing performance in Simmba, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars south star Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles and the makers have treated the fans with the first look poster of their characters.

While Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev, Jiiva will be seen as the former cricketer K. Srikkanth of the upcoming film “’83“. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar while Saqib Saleem will be seen as Mohinder Amarnath. Chirag Patil will essay the role of Sandeep Patil. Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s Wife.

Ranveer introduced Jiiva’s character as, “IT’S CHIKA, MACHA! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation.”

Introducing Saqib’s character, Singh wrote, “Courage of a Lion.

Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER ‘JIMMY’ AMARNATH”

Ranveer wrote, “TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR,” while introducing the actor.

Ranveer’s first look that was released earlier in 2019 made a lot of noise amongst the fans. In the first look, Ranveer could be seen tracing Kapil Dev’s famous Natraj Shot with utmost grace. In another poster, Ranveer can be seen giving an intense look with a leather ball in his hand.

The movie, based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10. The film stars Ranveer Singh as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and we have seen a few impressive glimpses of him in the look. His first look as Kapil Dev was out where he posed showing off the iconic Natraj pose.

’83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

