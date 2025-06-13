Fans who admire Basil Joseph as a director have been disappointed, as he has recently been focused on his highly successful acting career. The last film he directed was released in 2021, a superhero action film titled Minnal Murali. It received pan-Indian attention and positive critical acclaim.

Now, reports from 123Telugu suggest that pan-Indian superstar Allu Arjun is set to star in a film directed by Basil Joseph. Reportedly, pre-production work has already begun, and an official announcement is expected soon. The project is likely to be produced under the Geetha Arts banner, which is owned by Allu Aravind, the father of Allu Arjun.

BUZZ 🚨#AlluArjun is said to be doing a film with Malayalam director Basil Joseph under Geetha Arts. If this is true, Bunny’s next three films will be with Atlee, Basil Joseph, and Prashanth Neel, though plans can still change! pic.twitter.com/JqevMFifQ9 — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) June 12, 2025

Which Project Is Allu Arjun Currently Working On?

Currently, Allu Arjun is working on a film directed by Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The movie began shooting yesterday after a long pre-production phase, during which several Hollywood studios assisted with practical visual effects. The film is set in a parallel universe.

Several big names are associated with the film. According to Sacnilk, Mrunal Thakur is expected to be part of the first schedule as one of the female leads. Deepika Padukone is also said to be involved but will likely join the production only after wrapping up her work on Shah Rukh Khan’s King. In addition, Janhvi Kapoor also plays a prominent role.

What Has Basil Joseph Been Up To Lately?

As previously mentioned, Basil has recently been focusing on his acting career, and he’s been quite successful at it. Some even consider him more successful as an actor than a scriptwriter or director.

His recent releases include Marana Mass, a crime comedy about a serial killer, in which Basil Joseph plays a social media influencer deeply involved in the prankster scene. Before Marana Mass, his film Ponman received widespread critical acclaim, with both critics and audiences praising Basil’s acting skills. Marana Mass is currently streaming on SonyLIV, while Ponman is available on Jio Hotstar.

