Do you think the ticket prices for movie theatres in Kerala are unreasonable? Well, you have an ally in Manu Nair G, who went to the High Court with a public interest litigation, requesting that the state government regulate movie ticket prices, unify the pricing across Kerala, and prevent overcharging. The High Court issued a notice to the state government and ordered it to respond within three weeks, according to the television channel Media One.

Are Movie Ticket Prices In Kerala Unreasonable?

Movie ticket prices in Kerala are variable and can differ significantly depending on location. For this comparison, let’s take two places in Kerala: Pathanamthitta and Kochi.

Budget Options

Starting with Pathanamthitta, ticket prices begin at INR 135 for any row and any seat at Dhanya Remya, an air-conditioned theatre. The overall experience there is average but still acceptable. On the other hand, in Kochi, G Cinemas in Fort Kochi offers 4K Dolby ATMOS for just INR 150 for any row, any seat.

Premium Options

When it comes to premium options, Pathanamthitta isn’t too expensive, mainly due to strong competition among theatres and the absence of major multiplex chains like PVR INOX or Cinépolis. The most expensive theatre in the area, run by a reputed brand, is Aashirvad Cineplex located in Kadappra near Thiruvalla. It offers sofa seating at INR 265.

Interestingly, the same theatre also offers front-row seats for just INR 90, though realistically, very few would opt for those. The middle-row seats, which most people prefer, are priced between INR 140 and INR 165.

In Kochi, however, ticket prices at PVR in Lulu Mall range from INR 150 to as high as INR 500. Again, the INR 150 seats are in the front row and are usually not preferred. That said, you can still find good middle-row seats at around INR 200, which offer a better viewing experience.

Negative Effects Of Regulation

Overall, pricing is flexible, and viewers can choose based on their budget. Thanks to healthy competition, prices remain reasonable. It’s important to remember that the film industry doesn’t guarantee success. Very few films do well, and houseful shows are rare. If the government were to regulate prices aggressively and set them too low, it could hurt the profitability of theatres. Many independent operators might exit the market, and the overall quality of theatres could decline.

What Should The Government Be Focusing On?

Instead, the government should focus on ensuring that theatre owners don’t engage in anti-competitive or cartel-like behavior through price-fixing. A more specific issue, however, is surge pricing by major multiplex chains, even though that usually applies only to high-demand films. If audiences wait a few days, prices return to normal, or they can simply choose a different theatre.

To draw a parallel: you can buy a shawarma roll for INR 65, INR 100, or even INR 250. No one is complaining; people buy what they can afford. We live in an open market. As long as there’s no monopoly, there’s no need for strict government regulation.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Thug Life Cast Salary: Kamal Haasan Takes Profit Cut, Trisha Krishnan Triples Her Fee?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News