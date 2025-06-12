The latest Tamil movie, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, and others, was released on June 5 in pan-India theatres, except in Karnataka. Mani Ratnam’s directorial also stars Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf in supporting roles, marking their debuts in the Tamil film industry.

The movie opened to mixed reviews upon release. Following the recent controversy involving Kamal Haasan, the KFCC banned the movie throughout the state. This ban is reported to have also affected the movie’s earnings. Let’s take a look at the movie’s production cost and the cast’s fees.

What Was The Production Budget & Cast Fees Of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life?

Reportedly, Thug Life is made on a budget of INR 200 crores. So far, the movie has earned a disappointing sum at the worldwide box office. Since its release, Thug Life has grossed Rs 49.81 crore within seven days of its release in India, whereas it has grossed Rs 90.31 crore at the global box office.

Trisha Krishnan’s Fee For Thug Life

The lead actress, Trisha Krishnan, has reportedly received Rs 12 crore for her role, as per Daily Jagran. This amount is said to be 3 times higher than her fees for the Ajith Kumar-led film Good Bad Ugly. Trisha and Kamal Haasan’s pairing in the film was also criticized over the age gap between the two actors.

Silambarasan, Ashok Selvan & Joju George’s Fees For Thug Life

Silambarasan, aka STR, was paid Rs 40 crore, whereas Ashok Selvan and Joju George were paid Rs 1 crore. Abhirami was paid Rs 50 lakhs.

How Much Did Kamal Haasan Charge For Thug Life?

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have reportedly not received separate paycheques for their work as they have jointly produced the film and will likely take their share from the profits. Thus, the total cast fee amounts to Rs 53.5 crores. The fees for actors Rohit Saraf and Ali Fazal are not yet known.

How Much Did Rohit Saraf And Ali Fazal Charge For Thug Life?

In Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, Rohit Saraf plays a crucial role as a key catalyst in the story, though specific details about his character remain undisclosed. Ali Fazal also stars in the film, playing a character named Deepak. Like others, even they might have earned well from the action drama, but their salary is not known yet.

Check out the breakdown of Thug Life cast fees below:

Trisha Krishnan – 12 crores

Silambarasan TR – 40 crores

Ashok Selvan – 1 crore

Joju George 1 crore

Abhirami – 50 lakhs

What Is The Controversy Around Kamal Haasan’s Latest Movie Thug Life?

Kamal Haasan’s latest action drama, Thug Life, brought together Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after almost four decades, yet it could not surpass the cloud of controversy. Just a few days before the film’s release, Kamal Haasan’s comment that the Kannada language originated from Tamil stirred strong opinions from the Kannadiga community.

When the veteran actor refused to apologise or correct his remarks, the Kannada Film Association decided to ban the release of Thug Life in Karnataka. Trade analysts predict that the movie would face a 35-40 crore loss without a release in Karnataka, as the Kannadiga state accounts for up to 7% revenue for Tamil-language movies, as reported earlier. Following the movie’s ban in Karnataka, fans have been reported traveling to Hosur from Bengaluru to catch a show.

Thug Life Trailer

