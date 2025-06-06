Two stalwarts of Indian cinema – Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan are busy promoting their latest films. While Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025, Thug Life is already running in theatres. Despite never sharing screen space in a film, the two iconic actors once shared a stage and made headlines for an unexpected reason. Nearly a decade ago, a rare and memorable moment happened during the FICCI Frames 2015 inauguration ceremony in Mumbai.

Why Aamir Khan Apologized To Kamal Haasan?

During the event, Aamir Khan surprised many by publicly apologizing to the Nayakan actor. The apology was linked to the controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan’s 2013 film Vishwaroopam, which faced a temporary ban in Tamil Nadu. Aamir Khan expressed regret for not standing by Kamal Haasan during that difficult time.

He admitted that he was too engrossed in his own work, but believed that the film industry should have united in support when Vishwaroopam came under fire, as per Times of India. Interestingly, Aamir’s film PK had also faced backlash, with certain groups claiming it hurt Hindu sentiments.

Is History Repeating Itself?

Twelve years after the Vishwaroopam incident, Kamal Haasan has again found himself in the middle of another controversy. This time, it happened because of his remark that Kannada was born out of Tamil. The statement sparked outrage among pro-Kannada activists, leading to a ban on Thug Life in Karnataka until further directions. (via India Today)

Moreover, even Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par also came under fire recently, according to Business Standard. Not only did the upcoming film receive backlash on social media owing to its perceived similarities to Woody Harrelson’s Champions, but it also faced boycott calls. With both veteran actors caught in the midst of controversies once again, it seems they are navigating similar storms, suggesting that, perhaps, history is indeed repeating itself.

About Thug Life

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action drama ostensibly follows the story of a dreaded gangster who adopts a young boy. But years later, when the gangster becomes the target of a near-fatal assassination attempt, he begins to suspect that his adopted son is behind it.

Thug Life Trailer

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Along the way, he is helped by the kids who are dealing with their problems. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

