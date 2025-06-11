Director Trivikram Srinivas is well-known to most South Indian film audiences, and he has previously collaborated with Allu Arjun on successful projects like S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. So, the news that they are joining hands again for an upcoming project was received with great enthusiasm by fans of both Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas. However, reports about them parting ways for the next collaboration have emerged online, and Jr NTR is confirmed to take up the lead role.

Jr. NTR Replace Allu Arjun In Trivikram’s Directorial

Yes, Jr NTR is going to replace Allu Arjun as the lead in Trivikram’s upcoming mythological drama. He will play powerful and divine role of the Hindu deity Lord Kumara Swamy, a revered figure symbolizing strength, valor, and spiritual legacy. Lord Kumara Swamy is also known by the names Kartikeya, Murugan, Skanda, and Shanmukha. According to Hindu mythology, he is the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati Devi and is regarded as the God of War. The project will be bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Harika & Hassine Creations.

A source close to the development shared, “NTR is doing the film with Trivikram, and he will be portraying the role of Lord Kumara Swamy. The film is being produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu) and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Harika Hassine Creations. The team is very excited, and more details will be announced soon.”

Allu Arjun & Trivikram: What Went Wrong?

Allu Arjun is at the peak of his career, and the Pushpa franchise has made him a true pan-Indian superstar. On the other hand, Trivikram’s last project, Guntur Kaaram, flopped at the box office, and it’s been more than a year since its release. According to Telugu cinema, Trivikram was waiting for Allu Arjun to begin this project, and Allu Arjun’s decision to prioritize Atlee’s project came as a shock to Trivikram. As a result, Trivikram reportedly felt a bit let down by Allu Arjun, though publicly they continue to remain good friends.

