Telugu movie Dear Uma, which hit the theatres on April 18, 2025, is now preparing for its digital release. The movie might not have been a big box office success, but it won praise for raising the grim topic of the medical mafia and offering an unusual love story. Viewers who missed it in cinemas will soon get a chance to catch it online, as Dear Uma starts streaming on Sun NXT.

When & Where To Watch Dear Uma On OTT

After its theatre run, Dear Uma will now reach a wider audience through its OTT release. The film is set to start streaming on Sun NXT from June 13. The platform announced the news by sharing a movie poster with the caption, “Some love stories never fade… they become eternal. Witness Dev & Uma’s on June 13. Dear UMA streaming from June 13 on Sun NXT.”

Directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, the film is based on a story written by Sumaya Reddy, who also plays the female lead and produced the film. Pruthvi Ambaar acts as Dev along with the cast Kamal Kamaraju, Saptagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Rajeev Kanakala, and Prudhvi Raj. The music is composed by Radhan and adds emotional depth to the film.

Plot Summary Of Dear Uma

Dear Uma tells the story of Dev, a young aspiring rock star whose life takes a dark turn after a failed relationship and issues with his father. He is an alcoholic and feels lost. In contrast, Uma is a studious medical student who has toiled hard to find herself in a top college.

Their lives come together when Dev gets injured while saving a girl and ends up in the hospital, where Uma is doing her training. What starts as a simple meeting slowly becomes a love story, but there’s more to it. As the relationship develops between them, Dev starts feeling that something more profound is binding them together. This develops into a sentimental and unexpected twist towards the end of the movie.

Though Dear Uma didn’t attract much attention in cinemas, its story and performances have the potential to connect with audiences online. With its OTT release, Dear Uma is set to find a new audience that appreciates emotionally driven stories with a message.

Dear Uma Trailer

