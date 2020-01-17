’83 NEW Poster: Nishant Dahiya Masters The Roger Binny Stare!

While the first look series of ’83 is making a lot of buzz here comes the latest poster featuring Nishant Dahiya who plays the role of Roger Binny in the film.

The former cricketer has known for setting new records with each wicket he took during the 1983 World Cup was also an all-rounder.

Recently, makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad.

The makers of 83 took to their social media and shared the Nishant Dahiya’s first look as Roger Binny and they write,

“The one who set new records with each wicket he took during the 1983 World Cup 🏆 Presenting the next devil, #RogerBinny! 💥 #ThisIs83 🏆”

Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and shared the latest poster, “RIP IT LIKE ROG!!! ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting #NishantDahiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny 🏏🏆”.

As the film is inching towards the release, makers have already kickstarted the promotion with a series of revealing the first look of the whole 1983 squad who brought us joy with the historic win.

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s Wife.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

The film has already piqued the interest of the audience ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj pose. Recently, the makers also shared the logo from the movie.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!