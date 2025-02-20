Sanya Malhotra made sure that she made everyone a little uncomfortable while watching her film Mrs. The social drama, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, arrived on Zee 5 two weeks ago and has been making everyone uncomfortable ever since!

In two weeks, the viewership of the film stood at 4.2 million views, and it took a huge jump in week 2 after the word-of-mouth for the film grew gradually. Starring Sanya Malhotra, the film has sparked a debate around the status of Indian women in a patriarchal society.

Mrs OTT Verdict

Helmed by Arati Kadav, the film garnered a viewership of 1.1 million views in the opening week. This viewership grew by 181% in week 2 and garnered a total of 3.1 million views in week 2. In fact it has surpassed R Madhavan’s film on the same platform!

Sanya Malhotra made sure that she made everyone a little uncomfortable while watching her film Mrs. The social drama, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, arrived on Zee 5 two weeks ago and has been making everyone uncomfortable ever since!

In two weeks, the viewership of the film stood at 4.2 million views, and it took a huge jump in week 2 after the word-of-mouth for the film grew gradually. Starring Sanya Malhotra, the film has sparked a debate around the status of Indian women in a patriarchal society.

Mrs OTT Verdict

Helmed by Arati Kadav, the film garnered a viewership of 1.1 million views in the opening week. This viewership grew by 181% in week 2 and garnered a total of 3.1 million views in week 2. In fact it has surpassed R Madhavan’s film on the same platform!

Hisaab Barabar Viewership

Starring R Madhavan, the film arrived on Zee5 during the Republic Day weekend, and it garnered 3.2 million views in two weeks, as per Ormax’s data. Sanya Malhotra’s film comfortably crossed this number.

Mrs Enters IMDb’s Most Popular List!

Sanya Malhotra’s film has entered IMDb’s Most Popular Movies list, which curates the top 100 films globally based on their rankings and user votes. Currently, Mrs is the only Hindi film in the top 100 list at number 93. The other three films on the list are Pushpa 2: The Rule at number 43, Marco at number 96, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam at number 97.

About Mrs.

Rated 7 on IMDb, the social drama starring Sanya Malhotra, Kanwaljeet Singh, and Nishant Dahiya is helmed by Arati Kadav. Written by Harman Baweja, Anu Singh Choudhary, and Arati Kadav, the official synopsis of the film says, “The life of a married girl who finds her identity amidst navigating her life in the kitchen.”

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Must Read: Paatal Lok 2 OTT Verdict (Week 4): Axes Jitu Bhaiya’s Kota Factory 3 Still 15 Million Less Views Than Mirzapur & Panchayat Threequels!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News