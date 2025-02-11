Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok season 2 has been garnering a very good viewership on Prime Video India. In four weeks of its streaming, the web series has churned out a total of 16 million views on the platform. In fact, it has surpassed the viewership of most of the web series that arrived last year.

Mirzapur and Panchayat Threequels

Mirzapur and Panchayat were two of the biggest threequels that arrived on Prime Video last year. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s web series turned out to be the most-viewed web series of 2024 with 30.8 million views. Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat season 3 garnered 28.2 million views and was the second most-viewed web series of 2024.

Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Verdict

Paatal Lok Season 2 arrived on Prime Video on January 17. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Feb 3-9, 2025, the web series garnered 1.4 million views in the fourth week.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the viewership of the web series led by Jaideep Ahlawat on Prime Video India.

Week 4: 1.4 Million

Week 3: 3.2 Million

Week 2: 7.2 Million

Week 1: 4.2 Million

Total: 16 Million

However, Jaideep Ahlawat’s show is still very distant from Mirzapur season 3’s 30.8 million views, and it seems like an unthinkable task to surpass this number!

Axes Citadel: Honey Bunny & Kota Factory: Season 3

Paatal Lok season 2 has surpassed the entire viewership of Kota Factory Season 3, which garnered 15.8 million views, and Citadel: Honey Bunny, which garnered 15.9 million views as per Ormax’s yearly report of the most viewed web series of 2024.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

