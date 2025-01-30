Celebrity MasterChef has been grabbing several eyeballs for the inclusion of some popular names from the entertainment industry. Apart from this, the show also has ace chefs like Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar on the judging panel. Let us look at the net worth of these two stalwarts who have revolutionized the Indian culinary sphere with their accomplishments

Vikas Khanna’s Net Worth

Vikas Khanna dabbles as a chef, author, filmmaker, TV personality and host. He owns successful restaurants across the globe and opened his latest restaurant Bungalow in New York recently. His restaurant Bungalow has also been bestowed with the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. He has also written several books and some of which hail to different genres other than cooking.

As a TV personality, he gained an immense fan-following with his appearance in Master Chef India. He is also being loved as the current judge of Celebrity MasterChef. In terms of direction, Vikas Khanna directed the movie, The Last Color which starred Neena Gupta in the lead roles. According to Lifestyle Asia, Khanna’s net worth is between INR 10 million and INR 15 million. This amounts to somewhere between 87 to 127 crore. His net worth consists of his income from his TV shows, books, restaurant profits and many more.

Ranveer Brar’s Net Worth

Not only has Ranveer Brar conquered the culinary sphere with his talent but he is also slowly foraying into acting. He is known for his appearance in TV shows like MasterChef India, Sanjeev Kapoor Ke Kitchen Khiladi, Maa Ki Baat and Ranveer On The Road. Before this, he was working as a head chef at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, Modern Love Mumbai wherein he played a gay chef. He was furthermore seen in the film, The Buckingham Murders opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to DNA, Ranveer Brar’s net worth comes to INR 5 million which comes to around 41 crores. According to a news report in Zee News, Brar’s monthly income is around 45 lakhs. His acting projects have also added significant amount to his net worth.

Well, clearly Vikas Khanna wins this net worth battle by 67%. However, it is not clear on how much Khanna and Ranveer Brar are paid for their panel role in Celebrity MasterChef. But inevitably, their remuneration will add a considerable amount to their net worth and bankability.

