Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering from a terrifying attack by an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence. The actor was attacked by an intruder at 2:30 am on Thursday morning. He suffered brutal stab wounds in his arms, spine, neck, and back, undergoing surgery for the same. His fans and the industry fraternity are currently praying for his speedy recovery. Over the years, the actor has built a magnanimous empire through his glorious film career and other ventures despite being born with a silver spoon as the Nawab of Pataudi. Here is taking a look at Saif’s stupendous net worth.

Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth

According to the Economic Times, Saif Ali Khan’s lavish Pataudi Palace is worth 800 crores. After his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death, the palace was rented to Neemrana Hotels, and the actor had to buy his ancestral home again from the hotel owners with the money that he had earned through his films over the years. The palace spans across 10 acres and houses 150 rooms. The property has 7 beautiful bedrooms, each with its own unique design and architecture. Amongst other luxurious amenities, it also boasts of an outdoor pool, a billiard room, an expansive lawn, and a children’s play area. Coming to Mumbai, the Devara actor lives in a splendid four-storey apartment in Bandra with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The home also has a terrace pool and the unfortunate attack on the actor took place in this very residence. Movies like Eat Pray Love, Veer Zaara, and Mangal Pandey were shot in the palace.

According to Business Today, Saif Ali Khan also owns production ventures like Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. He also owns House Of Pataudi which is an aesthetic clothing brand. His affluent car collection includes an Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz S350.

The Adipurush actor charges around 10 to 15 crores for his movies. On the other hand, a prominent part of his income also comes through his brand endorsements, for which he charges 1 to 5 crores. His net worth for the year 2024 and onwards is reportedly a whopping 1200 crore. According to ET, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth comes to 485 crores. Together, the couple’s combined net worth amounts to 1685 crores. This is a proof of his strong legacy but also substantial hard work and ambition. We wish the actor a speedy recovery during this difficult time.

