It’s been quite a year for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who began her 2024 journey with The Crew, a massive online success. The Buckingham Murders remained an underperformer but she’s all set to achieve new milestones with Singham Again. Scroll below to as we carry out an in-depth analysis on her post-Covid releases!

Singham Again will be released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. The Avengers of Cop Universe, directed by Rohit Shetty, will also feature Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Dayanand Shetty, and Shweta Tiwari in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone will be introduced as Lady Singham, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make special appearances as Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. Arjun Kapoor will star as the leading antagonist, along with a cameo by Salman Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Box Office (Post-Covid)

Singham Again will bridge a huge gap in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s race towards the 1000 crore mark at the post-Covid box office. So far, Deepika Padukone is the only female star to have unlocked that milestone. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas are the other Indian actors to have clocked that feat in the post-pandemic era.

Take a look at Kareena’s film in the post-Covid era below:

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022): 58.68 crores

Crew (2024): 90 crores

The Buckingham Murders (2024): 9.50 crores

Total: 158.18 crores

Singham Again Budget

Singham Again is reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores. Ajay Devgn and his team must at least make a higher box office collection for the producers to enter the safe zone.

If Singham Again clocks 250 crores at the box office, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s total will surge to a whopping 400+ crores. The cop drama has the potential to achieve higher earnings, given the word-of-mouth is positive. Fingers crossed!

