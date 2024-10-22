Mother is indeed Mothering, and how! Deepika Padukone just became the only Indian woman to find a place in the list of top 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World. Yes, you heard that right! Toppling her contemporaries like Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, the actress secured the 9th position on the list. She became the only Indian woman to be placed on this list alongside the likes of Zendaya and Beyonce.

Deepika Padukone Ranks 9th On The List

Talking about the list, London-based facial cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva revealed the list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world. Deepika Padukone was ranked 9th on the list with a score of 91.22%. This percentage was based on the Golden Ratio which evaluates the beauty on the basis of one’s facial proportions. Well, we aren’t surprised given that the Pathaan actress always manages to slay with that picture-perfect face card.

Who Else Is On The List?

Deepika Padukone has made it on the coveted list along with the likes of international icons like Zendaya and Beyonce. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress secures the 2nd spot on the list with a score of 94.37%. While Queen Bey got the 4th position with a score of 92.44%. Entrepreneur-reality TV star Kim Kardashian went on to secure the 8th position with a score of 91.28%. While Taylor Swift attained the 6th position with a score of 91.64%. On the other hand, Ariana Grande achieved the 5th position with a score of 91.81%.

Who Secured The First Position?

But do you know who secured the first position on the list of top 10 most beautiful women in the world? Drum Rolls: It is none other than actress Jodie Comer. The Killing Eve star emerged victorious on the list with a score of 94.52%. Well, we are sure this might come as a huge treat for all the Deepika Padukone fans out there. The actress who welcomed her daughter recently with husband Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Singham Again.

