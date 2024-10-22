Shah Rukh Khan is not only a talented actor, but he’s also loved for his tremendous sense of humor. He’s averted several controversies with his witty responses. One such scenario was when he was asked about attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. Scroll below to know what exactly happened!

PeCee and SRK remained good friends for a very long time. Their bond strengthened while working for Don 2. Unfortunately, their friendship was hit by a pool of romance rumors. They kept rubbishing the reports for years, but it ultimately seems to have affected their relationship.

During a promotional event for the 2018 film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan attended a press conference along with his leading ladies, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. A journalist asked him what wishes he would send to his Bollywood colleagues Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was all set to get married to Nick Jonas.

He was also asked if he would attend any of these weddings. Shah Rukh Khan was smart enough to avert the controversy as he responded, “Sab kare, mashallah, bohot acha hai. Mai kya karunga unki shaadi me? Begani ki shaadi me abdullah deewana? Wo karenge shaadi, wo karenge bache, mai kya karoon? Maine jo karna tha kar chooka hoon. Baar baar shaadi karta rahu? Aisa thodi na hota hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan also made fun of the reporter for saying Anushka Sharma began the trend of weddings in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif later defended the reporter and said she got the connection. She praised Anushka and her husband, Virat Kohli, for a classy yet beautiful wedding.

SRK continued to show his witty side as he added, “Maine bhi dekha, mujhe laga Virat Kohli se meri shaadi honi chahiye.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. He also has Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Sara Ali Khan Opened Up About Parents Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh’s Divorce

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News