Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine as his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), recently won the cricket tournament. In 2023, the superstar gave back-to-back blockbusters and hits with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. In 2024, SRK had no theatrical releases, but there has never been a month where he didn’t make headlines for his work.

For the past few months, there have been speculations that Shah Rukh Khan’s next project will be with Sujoy Ghosh. The director will collaborate with SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, on an action drama. The movie was reportedly titled ‘King’. Now, SRK himself has accidentally revealed the movie’s title.

What Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Movie Titled?

In a video with Cannes, Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a congratulatory message for cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Sivan won the Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Fans were delighted to see SRK praise and congratulate Santosh. However, many immediately spotted a script on the table next to the superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)

On the table was a script with ‘KING’ printed in bold letters. Considering the Dunki actor’s next is also rumoured to have the same name, many believe that the superstar accidentally confirmed the title of his next with Sujoy Ghosh and Suhana Khan. One of SRK’s biggest fan clubs shared on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), “King Khan himself, making the unofficial announcement for the much-awaited ‘King’ movie. Get ready for another blockbuster.”

More About King Movie

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will play a Don with grey shades in King. The movie will mark Suhana’s big-screen debut. The actress made her acting debut with the Netflix movie The Archies. Sujoy’s action drama will apparently have a budget of 200 crore and will be produced by Sidharth Anand.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blank Paycheck Offer To Gautam Gambhir Gets Jinxed, Star Cricketer Quits As KKR Coach Settling For 60% Paycut For This Team?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News