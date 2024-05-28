Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are two of the biggest Bollywood stars, but they are very different in terms of their habits. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee has worked with both of them and, in a recent interview, shared his experience and revealed how they differ from one another. Keep scrolling for more!

Bazmee has worked with Salman in Ready and No Entry, and both were commercially successful. On the other hand, Akshay and Anees worked together on films, including Thank You, Welcome, and Singh Is Kinng. Again, his collaboration with Akshay was also successful at the box office. Many people who have worked with Salman have said that he allegedly remains very relaxed during the filming and not so punctual, unlike Akshay, who is widely known for his punctuality and disciplined life.

Recently, Anees Bazmee sat for an interview with Lehren Retro, where he shared details of his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Speaking of Akshay, he said, “We are always worried when working with him because if he says that we’ll start working at 7 am, then he will be there at 7 am. And we are not used to waking up at 6-7 am.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director explained, “So we have to work hard when working with him. But we really enjoy that he comes on time and finishes up all the work.” Meanwhile, Salman Khan is very different from Akshay Kumar; one can say they are poles apart when it comes to waking up in the morning.

Anees Bazmee continued, “Sometimes, we are too relaxed with Salman bhai because he will show up at around 1 pm, will have lunch but then he will stay until the end of the day.” The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director added, “I have trained under Raj Kapoor where we would work all night long, so I really like it when the day starts at 2 pm.”

However, Anees Bazmee clarified that he enjoys working with both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and concluded by saying, “But every actor is different, so we have to start according to them. And once in a while, when you change your routine and work, it’s really enjoyable.”

On the professional front, Anees Bazmee has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film’s shooting is underway.

