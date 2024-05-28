Maharagni Teaser Review: Kajol's Maa Kaali Meets Maleficent Avatar In Prabhu Deva's Action Flick Will Make You Ask Rohit Shetty - How Did You Miss This Lady Singham?

If we ask you what is the maximum potential of Kajol you must have witnessed on-screen? Some would answer Dushman, and others would disagree and say it’s Gupt. But guess what? She beats her best and enters the baddie in the world in an absolute stunner of a film called Maharagni!

Written and Directed by Charantej Uppalapati, the film stars Samyuktha, Prabhu Deva, Naseerudin Shah, Jishu Sen Gupta, Adithya Seal, Chaya Kadam, Pramod Pathak and others in a dark world that is ruled by the Queen of Queens.

Kajol, in the 1-minute 37-second teaser of Maharagni, at times, turns Maa Kaali and, at times, is Maleficent. But the bottom line is she is a full Desi woman ruling the world like a Queen. And while she kicks in punches and delivers those massy dialogues you will be sold for her new avatar!

Watching Maharagni’s teaser, you might ask Rohit Shetty why and how you missed this Lady Singham avatar of the actress and why you didn’t think about her in your cop Universe. On second thought, why and how did Rohit Shetty also miss a chance to bring this fiery woman out of Kajol in Dilwale? Oh what a waste of an opportunity.

But for the rest of us Kajol lovers, she is back in a totally different and never-seen-before avatar to blow your minds. While she delivers the full desi dialogues, you will ignore everything else that is happening in this teaser, which includes a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah or another superb chunk by Prabhu Deva, who seems to support the film in another worthy appearance.

Maharagni teaser is genuinely enough to create buzz for the film, and we are already rooting for Kajol’s rugged and raw avatar as an action Queen. The first glimpse of the film promises an explosive cocktail of intense drama, raw emotions, and mind-blowing action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Check out the teaser here.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Box Office VS Ajay Devgn-Kajol Box Office: Tanhaji Couple’s Highest Is 100+ Crore Higher Than The DDLJ Jodi – Score Card Of 16 Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News