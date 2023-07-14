After the blockbuster success of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty returned to movies with Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film, which stars an ensemble cast, faced a tough time at the box office as it failed to drag audiences to the theatres. Before returning to movies, Rohit Shetty has wrapped shooting for his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

During one of the promotional interviews, the director opened up about the box office failure of Cirkus and accepted that they went wrong somewhere. He also opened up about his other hit films like Golmaal and Singham.

Speaking to India Today, Rohit Shetty said, “I make sure to surround myself with people who are honest with me. So, when a film doesn’t do well, I know it. Hence, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it. When a Singham or a Golmaal did well, that was also mine, so when a Zameen, a Dilwale or a Cirkus failed, that was also mine. I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere. It was made right after Sooryavanshi and in the middle of the (Covid-19) pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time.”

“The same audience made Sooryvanshi a blockbuster despite a 50 percent occupancy, and if it didn’t work for Cirkus, I must take ownership of failures as well. That’s not to say that I won’t bounce back with the Singham franchise again or Golmaal or any other film, and I might make Cirkus again, too. And that’s okay. My team tells me every 5 years you are grounded by such failures. I ultimately aim to live up to the expectations of the audience, and I do feel a sense of responsibility to give them back the love they give me,” added the ace filmmaker further.

This afternoon we told you Rohit Shetty has confirmed Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn.

