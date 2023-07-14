After the super success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, we saw plans for big films pouring in. Even though not officially confirmed by the studio, it is learnt that YRF is expanding the Spy Universe, and War 2 would be one of its upcoming biggies. The project has become more exciting with none other than Ayan Mukerji handling it and Jr NTR joining the cast in opposition to Hrithik Roshan. The film is so huge that it stands a chance of hitting day 1 of 100 crore nett in India for Bollywood, surpassing all other biggies!

In the upcoming months, Bollywood is set to unleash monsters with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Dunki, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, and some more biggies. While all of these films would take an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office, they won’t hit 100 crores on their opening day. The reason is obvious: they won’t get a much-needed chunk of business from the Southern region.

Out of all upcoming biggies (which are confirmed to be happening), the only Bollywood film to aim for a 100 crore nett opening day in India is War 2. The choice isn’t surprising for those who know how the box office really works. No doubt Jawan and Tiger 3 are two of the biggest monsters ready to be unleashed, but still, they won’t garner crazy numbers from the Southern part.

In the case of War 2, the film is a deadly combination with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR joining hands and that too under the umbrella of YRF‘s Spy Universe. Considering the halo effect of War and all the buzz around the project, the film will sure shot go much beyond 50 crore nett from the Hindi belt alone. Remember, even part 1 took a historic start by making over 50 crores on day 1, so that milestone would be a cakewalk for this one.

Above all, Jr NTR‘s casting makes all the difference. The actor enjoys superstardom in the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and his presence ensures War 2 will do historical business in the Telugu states. If combined, the all-India business has every chance of hitting 100 crores nett on day 1, thus becoming the only Bollywood film to score an opening day century with nett collection at the Indian box office.

