Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7, originally titled ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, is out in theatres and is having a good run at the Indian box office. After emerging as Tom‘s biggest opener in the country, the film showed a slight dip in numbers yesterday and it was on expected lines. Keep reading to know how it fared on Thursday!

Released amid fan frenzy, MI 7 took a healthy start in India by raking in 12.50 crores* on day 1. Considering it’s a mid-week release, the drop was bound to take place, and that’s what exactly happened. The action entertainer came down below the mark of 10 crores and is expected to rise again today or tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Mission: Impossible 7 has earned in the range of 9-9.30 crores on day 2. The number is good considering it was Thursday and we can hope the film might go beyond 10 crores again today as the weekend has kicked in. After 2 days, the total stands at 21.50-21.80 crores at the Indian box office.

Mission: Impossible 7 will need to rise on Saturday and match the opening day numbers, and on Sunday, a 15 crore mark is a must if it wants to make an entry in the 100 crore club.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales and Vanessa Kirby in key roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting stories of box office clashes!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer vs Barbie At Box Office: Christopher Nolan Embraces ‘Barbenheimer’ Clash Amid Reports Of Him Being Angry With Warner Bros, “We’ve Been Really Waiting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News