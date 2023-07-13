(SPOILER ALERT) Marvel’s Secret Invasion has turned out surprisingly to be an interesting series, as there was no hype before the release. While the fans are really loving the series, the recent episode saw Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury fighting against Gravik and his men in the episode titled “Beloved.” As the story of the show progresses, it features an expensive bottle of bourbon estimated to be around $6,000 that has already been featured in another MCU show, and fans could not notice until now.

With every new episode, the series features a few big plot twists that will have enormous narrative ramifications moving forward in the MCU. In a shocking series of events, everyone learned that Don Cheadle’s Colonel Rhodes has been a Skrull all this while. However, in episode 4, Fury reunites with Rhodey for the first time since their last intense meeting and is seen measuring up with each other.

According to a report by Screenrant, the Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon has been featured in another Marvel series, which received a wave of responses. Couldn’t recognise the series? Well, it was the beloved She-Hulk, as it was seen in episode 2 as a plot device. Coming back to Secret Invasion, in the episode, Nick Fury tries to defuse the situation by offering Skrull Rhodey a drink of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, saying, “23 years of distilled perfection! I figure we could settle our beef like proper gentlemen.”

Rhodes asks him, “This the real thing?” before Fury confirms: “$5,000 worth of 24-karat liquid gold,” giving a real-life reference to the actual price of the drink. After one sip, Fury exclaims: “Pappy! You outdid yourself on this one.” Marvel outplayed by mentioning the actual Pappy Van Winkle, which is actually real and is available for those who can afford and find it.

Pappy Van Winkle 23!!! Damn didn’t know Nick Fury was BALLIN like that 💲💲💲 #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/gEosIL4xUR — Havohei (@Havohei) July 12, 2023

Marvel Studios showed the bottle in the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law during Holden Holliway’s bar scene with Jen Walters. In the scene, the bartender looked at him before pouring her some, effectively informing fans what to expect from the older gentleman. However, we wonder how Nick Furty got access to that. Was it the same as She-Hulk?

Holden Holliway from @SheHulkOfficial and Nick Fury in #SecretInvasion both drink Pappy Van Winkle and that’s an easter egg I can’t let go. pic.twitter.com/NMVCDQf3eb — Jessica Clemons (@lulu_clemons) July 12, 2023

