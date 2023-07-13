The anticipation around Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3 instantly skyrocketed when Ryan decided to reveal their first look from the much awaited threequel. The look that introduced us to the new suits and especially Wolverine’s comic-accurate yellow suit. The first look progressed to a BTS video, which led to the latest stills that have finally given us a glimpse of the iconic Logan claws. While all of this excitement has been only peaking, the latest news has now associated a new name with the franchise and one that has also raised some concerns. Yes, we are talking about Taylor Swift.

For the unversed, Deadpool 3 marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of not just Ryan Reynolds, but even Hugh Jackman, who is reprising Wolverine after he ended his run as the iconic character back in 2017 with Logan under the Fox banner. The movie that was in the pre-production for ages has finally gone on floors, and the details now only make us more curious to know what exactly are Marvel and Reynolds cooking.

As per the latest reports that have surfaced online, alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, and many others, we might just see Taylor Swift playing a part in Deadpool 3. Yes, you read that right. Many fans have even backed the news and are convinced that it might happen for real. But there are also concerns. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Taylor Swift might just croon her way into Deadpool 3 and appear alongside her friend Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Supporting the theory, a fan even shared a picture of Taylor dressed as Merc With A Mouth. However, we have already seen Ryan referencing Swift in the first movie where he wore a t-shirt about her cats.

But what is raising concern is that movies that Taylor Swift has acted in have never worked; instead, they have been massive duds. For example, as per We Got This Covered, Valentine’s Day started her stand at just 18 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score. The Giver was a massive flops alongside Cats and Amsterdam that have individually ranked as one of the biggest bombs in history, and collectively lost somewhere around $200 Million allegedly.

Now Taylor Swift possibly joining Deadpool 3 has definitely put the fans in a spot. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

