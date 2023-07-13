A couple of days back, the makers of Jawan finally unleashed the prevue featuring the bada*s avatar of Shah Rukh Khan. The highly-anticipated glimpse broke several records within 24 hours of its release, and it just hints about the havoc the film will create at the box office. Many feel it will smash Pathaan and become the highest opener for SRK. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Shah Rukh made a smashing comeback after four years with Pathaan. The film took a historic opening by clocking 57 crores at the Indian box office to become the biggest Hindi opener ever. Now, many box office enthusiasts feel that Khan’s upcoming actioner with Atlee will open even bigger, and there are some logical reasons behind it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently released Jawan prevue has been a topic of discussion ever since it was dropped online. Adding to that is the online records that have been broken, proving the film is carrying a humongous buzz among the audience. While Pathaan opened with 57 crores in India, the upcoming film has an added advantage of South actors.

The casting of Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara would get numbers for Jawan from the South regions. On top of that, Atlee, who is a brand himself among the Tamil audience, is expected to boost the numbers further. Not to forget that even Thalapathy Vijay is rumoured to be making a special appearance. All these add up to a few more crores to what Shah Rukh Khan achieved with his Pathaan on day 1.

So, one can’t even deny the possibility of Jawan hitting the 60 crore mark on day 1 at the Indian box office. If everything goes right, it might even double the opening day of Shah Rukh Khan’s own Chennai Express, which had earned 33.10 crores, i.e. above 66 crores.

What do you think? Will Jawan be able to beat Pathaan and even earn 2X of Chennai Express’ day 1? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office Day 1 (Domestic): Tom Cruise Starrer Off To An Impressive Start, Might Come Close To $100 Million In 5-Day Extended Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News