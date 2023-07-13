Within a few days, we’ll be witnessing a high-voltage clash at the box office between Oppenheimer and Barbie. Both films have credible names attached to them and carry a huge pre-release buzz. The fate will be out after the new few days, but before that, let’s see who’s winning the pre-box office battle in terms of interest on BookMyShow or BMS. Keep reading to know more!

Both the Hollywood biggies are catering to different sections of the audience. While the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer is expected to do well majorly with females and younger audiences, the Cillian Murphy led will be enjoyed majorly among men and the adult audience above 25. Both won’t be eating each other’s business but still, there will be a dent.

Before the box office journey starts, stats, including interest on BookMyShow, has become an important tool to sense the online buzz for the film. And in this battle, the Christopher Nolan directorial has scored a huge victory. With 8 days more to go, Oppenheimer enjoys interest from 239.3K people on BMS. On the other hand, Barbie shows 92.4K people interested as of now.

We can clearly see Oppenheimer having an edge over Barbie by a huge margin of 146.9K interests on BMS. Will the same translate at the box office? Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, with a few more to go until the big day, AMC Theatres, the world’s largest cinema chain, reports that more than 20,000 AMC Stubs members have purchased tickets to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day.

Though it was significant enough for AMC to issue a press release, notes ‘Variety’, it’s hard to contextualise the statistic because there aren’t a lot of comparable data points for guests purchasing tickets to see multiple movies on the same day, at least not ones that are publicly available.

