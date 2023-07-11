Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is all set to release in India tomorrow, i.e. July 12, and nope, no one can keep calm. Tom Cruise is back again to catch the bad guys as Ethan Hunt, and this time, the journey is going to be far more lethal and way more dangerous. He will be fighting against AI, and if reviews are to be believed, the actor will be facing his strongest enemies to date. Which means, the first part of the final instalment of the franchise will give an adrenaline rush to the audience like never before.

Obviously, with so much thrill and excitement, the audience’s expectations from Mission Impossible 7 have skyrocketed. And it has directly resulted in advance bookings of tickets in the nation. Scroll on to learn the numbers.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will have a grand release in India and run in almost 2000 theatres. This will also be Tom Cruise’s starrer widest release in the nation as his high-octane drama will be premiered on more than 2500 screens. The advance bookings for the film already began two weeks ago, and while it started slow, it has paced up exponentially in recent days. According to Pinkvilla, as of today, Mission Impossible 7 has sold more than 68,000 tickets in major theatre chains. PVR has sold up to 40,000 tickets, followed by INOX (20,000) and then Cinepolis (8000). By the time of its release, the movie will probably sell around 90,000 tickets in these said chains.

Given the numbers and as per Pinkvilla, Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will surpass other Hollywood releases of this year in India, including Fast X and Flash, which sold around 75,000 and 50,000 tickets, respectively. As per Box Office collection, Fast X opened at Rs 12.50 crore, and MI 7 is expected to earn between Rs 12 to 14 crore on its opening day. The numbers could have spiked but have fallen a little behind the Rs 15 crore mark, given its mid-week release. But the spot sales can always change the numbers!

The weekend sales numbers are also bright for the movie as it has sold approx 1,50,000 tickets for the 5-day extended time frame. Despite not getting a Friday release, the film will most probably continue to gain numbers as the sales are divided in the non-holiday 5-day release period. As for the weekend itself, Saturday has already recorded its biggest day in terms of bookings, which is unusual for any Hollywood movie that gets a mid-week release.

For the unversed, Mission: Impossible 6 garnered Rs 9.50 crore on its opening day, and this time, the instalment has shown a growth of 35 per cent. But, if it will break the records of Vin Diesel starrer Fast X is yet to be seen.

If movie reviews are to be believed, then Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning can become one of the biggest successes in India.

Let us know if you think MI 7 will surpass Fast X, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

