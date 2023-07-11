We wonder if there is anything that Tom Cruise can not do. The Hollywood megastar has always been known for performing high-flying action set pieces. Not to forget that Tom is over the age of 60, yet he does all the action by himself without using any stunt double. With all that, there was a time when the actor jumped onto a s*x scene which had some different kind of action, and the actor was so confident in his skills that he believed he would not have a boner.

The actor has never stepped back from a mission, even if that involves getting intimate with the costar. As the actor is expecting his upcoming Mission Impossible movie, he once talked about his movie, Eyes Wide Shut, and revealed how acting training helped in not getting a boner. Read on to find out what the actor had said about it!

As reported by Hard Drive, Tom Cruise was promoting his 1999 erotic mystery psychological drama film, Eyes Wide Shut, directed by Stanley Kubrick. The actor confidently claimed that he controlled his boner, Thanks to his acting training, while he was around in the orgy. “That sh*t’s ALL ME. It took all my acting training in the WORLD to not pop a boner. But that’s why I’m the best!” said the actor.

While appreciating Tom Cruise, even the movie’s actress and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, said, “Yes, Tom did his own s*x, but I didn’t”. The actor was so determined to do the s*x scene as he even had a prosthetic d*ck for the scene, even after the director asked him to use a body double for the scene.

However, the actor has come a long way and is now expecting the release of an upcoming movie from the Mission Impossible franchise. While the early reviews of the movie are calling it the best movie of the franchise, the fans are really looking forward to Ethan Hunt as he saves the world.

