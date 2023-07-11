Ethan Hunt is back in action and in style! The highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is about to hit the theatres, and audiences are pretty hyped up for the movie. As the movie is the first part of two new movies in the franchise, we will see Tom Cruise’s titular character running for another mission. With all that, many are thinking does the movie have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out ahead!

Featuring a returning cast of characters around Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, MI 7 is the first of two new movies that tell a singular story. Interestingly enough, Director Christopher McQuarrie has already filmed the additional sequel of the same movie, and that announcement has left audiences wondering how Part 1 sets it up.

Tom Cruise’s titular character will face a new AI-driven villain in the new upcoming Mission Impossible movie. The character will reunite with old-time MI movie villain Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny, after decades, which teases for where the story will go next are included all the way until Mission: Impossible 7’s ending. However, to everyone’s surprise, the movie does not have a post-credits scene.

While Hollywood has become a place to leave the movie with a cliffhanger for its next sequel, we won’t be giving spoilers about the movie’s ending. However, as Mission Impossible 7 was a two-part movie, many assumed that it would have a post-credits scene where we would be blown to see Tom Cruise doing some crazy high-flying scene (like always).

The movie’s title alone hints that this is not the end of Ethan Hunt’s story. However, the movie’s ending is all the set-up needed for MI 8. Unlike the other MCU or other Hollywood movies, audiences would not have to stick around for other than the credits.

However, one should owe it to the number of creative persons behind the new action movie to take note of their names, pay respects and sit still anyway. Let us know what do you think about the upcoming Mission Impossible movie and for more information, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

