Alexandra Daddario, who rose to fame after featuring in the Percy Jackson film series, turned her career to a different route after doing Baywatch. However, the American actress had made us go crazy over her bouncy breasts in the slow-motion running sequence. But did you know that a hotel once accused Alexandra of doing this on her bed and had asked her to pay for it? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read further.

Alexandra has often talked about the secret behind her bouncy breasts in that running scene and admitted that she said yes to the project as the movie would feature her co-star’s erected p*nis. For the unversed, Baywatch starred Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and other actors in pivotal roles, apart from Daddario.

Not even Alexandra Daddario’s confessions about Baywatch left her so embarrassed that the hotel did to her. Why? Well, apparently, Daddario was accused of wetting the bed by the hotel. Alexandra once revealed that the hotel had handed her an extra bill to remove the yellow stains from the bedsheet while filming Baywatch. It seemed like the staff didn’t believe when she tried to explain what caused those yellow marks on the sheets.

As Alexandra Daddario recalled the incident while having a conversation with BBC Radio 1, she revealed that she had to apply an excessive amount of fake tan for the role, which caused the misunderstanding. However, she didn’t realise that those tans could stain her sheet. Talking about it, she shared, “They asked me to pay a mattress sanitisation fee. I tried to explain, and I don’t think they believed me.”

Well, it’s quite embarrassing for Alexandra, for sure. For those who don’t know, Baywatch had created quite a fuss at the time of its release but couldn’t do well at the box office.

