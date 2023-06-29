Alexandra Daddario is one of the s*xiest actresses present in Hollywood who had her breakthrough while portraying Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series but rose to fame after featuring in the film Baywatch. Millions of people saw the beauty running across the beach in that iconic scene of Baywatch with her electric curvaceous figure.

And while no one could find any flaw in her impressive physique, it was Alexandra who was worried about the way her breasts could have looked in that scene and made sure to work on it. Can you believe it? Well, yes. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

According to Alexandra Daddario, her breasts are uneven and which is why she went to great lengths to make sure they look correct in the scene. In a conversation with an Australian radio station Nova 969, Alexandra revealed, “You have to make sure that the t**ties bounce correctly because one of them is bigger than the other, so you want them to bounce evenly.” And well, her hard work did pay off in the running scene along with Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Alexandra Daddario further revealed that it was about finding the “right bra” and having the correct attitude made her look perfect in the scene. Diving deep into the conversation, she shared, “You don’t want to look stupid. The first time I was trying way too hard. You have to look natural and normal.”

Baywatch stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron in the leads, apart from the beauties Alexandra, Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera. It was Zac’s pratfall that managed to distract the audience from the bikini-clad lifeguards in the running sequence. Lol!

Well, did you know about this about Alexandra Daddario that she was worried whether her t*ts look evenly in the running scene or not? Let us know.

